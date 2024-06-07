Karnataka CM demands probe into NEET 'irregularities', questions credibility of results

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday demanded a probe by the authorities into the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET).

In a media release, CM Siddaramaiah slammed the central government, stating that the entire country suspects huge illegalities in connection with the NEET results. Without bothering to answer the 24 lakh youths who took the exam and their parents, the central government and the National Testing Agency (NTA) are all set to destroy their future.

“Sixty seven candidates scored 720 marks out of 720 in the NEET exam, achieving 100 percent marks. Compared to the number of toppers in earlier years, this year’s result raises doubts. In 2019 and 2020, only one candidate each scored full marks; in 2021, three; in 2022, one; and in 2023, two.

"This year, 67 toppers have emerged. In the backdrop of negative marking, it is doubtful that such a number of students could score 100 percent marks. The Narendra Modi government must clarify whether this development is coincidental or a new experiment,” CM Siddaramaiah questioned.

He maintained that among the 67 toppers, 44 candidates achieved top scores due to grace marks. When such a number of students become toppers, questions are raised about the marking process and the credibility of the examination system.

What is surprising is that the toppers with registration numbers from 62 to 69 are from the same examination centre in Faridabad, Haryana. Among them, six scored 720 out of 720 marks, and the other two candidates obtained 718 and 719 marks. The irregularities are strikingly visible, and the authorities have turned a blind eye, the CM stated.

From 2019 to 2023, those who scored 600 marks in NEET exams got seats under the government quota with an affordable fee structure. This year, students scoring 660 marks will get seats. Among the 24 lakh youths who wrote the NEET exams, most come from poor backgrounds and aspire to become doctors. This controversy has shattered their dreams, he said.

The NEET exams were held on May 5, 2024, as per the timetable. The results were supposed to be announced on June 14. However, the results were announced hastily on June 4, coinciding with the Lok Sabha election results. Was the decision to declare results on the election result day a ploy to hush up the irregularities? Why was there such urgency? the CM questioned.

The confusion has resulted in the suicide of Ajit, a student from Dausa. In Madhya Pradesh. Another student Bageesha Tiwari jumped from a building and ended her life. Questions are asked about the controversial NEET and NTA. Before more young men and women end their lives, the authorities need to probe and resolve these issues, he stated.