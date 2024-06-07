India aims to strengthen strategic ties with IMO to ensure maritime safety

Mumbai: The Directorate General of Shipping has stepped up efforts to enhance India’s strategic engagement with theInternational Maritime Organization (IMO) underscoring the country’s commitment to foster a safe, secure, and sustainable maritime environment.

The Directorate General of Shipping, which functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, successfully on Friday concluded a full-day workshop on "Strategic Engagement of India with IMO".

The event, held at the Indian Register of Shipping in Mumbai, garnered widespread participation from key stakeholders and experts in the maritime industry.

The workshop aimed to delve into various aspects of the IMO, including its structure, composition, functioning, instruments, meetings, conventions, and interventions. Through insightful sessions and interactive discussions, participants explored avenues for strengthening India's strategic engagement with the IMO and fostering sustainable maritime practices.

Highlights of the workshop included discussions on IMO committees such as the Standard of Training Certification and Watch keeping (STCW), Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC), Maritime Safety Committee (MSC).

“Today's workshop marks a pivotal step in our ongoing efforts to strengthen India's strategic engagement with the International Maritime Organisation. By fostering dialogue, sharing insights, and forging partnerships, the government is laying the groundwork for a more sustainable and resilient maritime future,” said TK Ramachandran, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways.

One of the focal points of the workshop was the exploration of opportunities for technical cooperation and capacity building, emphasising the importance of collaboration in addressing emerging challenges in the maritime sector.

“DG Shipping will strive to make the shadow committee multi-dimensional including all stakeholders as well as subject experts on economics and environmental science,” said Shyam Jagannathan, Director General of Shipping.

The workshop also provided a platform for fruitful interactions between stakeholders, facilitating knowledge exchange and fostering collaborative initiatives for the advancement of India's maritime interests on the global stage.

IMO is the United Nations specialised agency with responsibility for the safety and security of shipping and the prevention of marine and atmospheric pollution by ships.

India is a member of IMO and also an elected Member of its Council. India has more than 7500 km coastline, around 200 Ports including 12 major ports and more than 1500 ships. It is, therefore, imperative on India to engage with the IMO with more focus.