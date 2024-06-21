77 pc of Indians want stronger climate action: Oxford survey

New Delhi : Amida crippling heatwave affecting large parts of India, a new survey released on Thursday showed 77 per cent of Indians demand stronger climate action, and 33 per cent have recently experienced extreme weather events.

The Peoples’ Climate Vote 2024 survey, conducted by the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with the University of Oxford and GeoPoll, collected responses from over 75,000 people across 77 countries, representing 87 per cent of the global population. The survey reveals robust support for stronger climate measures among the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitters.

Majorities in these countries favour increased climate action, including 66 per cent in the US and Russia, 67 per cent in Germany, 73 per cent in China, 77 per cent in South Africa and India, 85 per cent in Brazil, 88 per cent in Iran, and up to 93 per cent in Italy.

Women in five major emitting countries -- Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the US -- show even higher support for stronger climate commitments compared to men. Globally, 72 per cent of respondents support a rapid transition away from fossil fuels, even among the top producers of oil, coal, or gas.

Only 7 per cent globally believe their country should not transition at all. At the United Nations COP28 climate change conference in December last year, world leaders reached a historic agreement to transition away from planet-warming fossil fuels.

The survey shows climate anxiety is widespread, with 56% of people thinking about climate change regularly, and 53 per cent more worried about it than last year.

This concern is notably higher in the least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS). Climate change also impacts major life decisions for 69 per cent of people globally, particularly in LDCs. Cassie Flynn, Global Director of Climate Change, UNDP, said, “As world leaders decide on the next round of pledges under the Paris Agreement by 2025, these results are undeniable evidence that people everywhere support bold climate action.”

“The next two years stand as one of the best chances we have as the international community to ensure that warming stays under 1.5 degrees Celsius. We stand ready to support policymakers in stepping up their efforts as they develop their climate action plans through our Climate Promise initiative,” she said.