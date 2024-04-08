8 hospitalised due to heat

Bhubaneswar: Eight persons were hospitalised after falling ill due to intense heat in Odisha, a senior official said on Saturday.

Public Health Department Director Niranjan Mishra said from Friday evening to Saturday afternoon, five persons were admitted to hospitals in Angul district due to over-exposure to sun and heat, while one such case each was reported in Khurda, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh districts.

However, no report of any death due to sunstroke had been reported so far, he said.

He said hospital authorities across the State have been instructed to keep facilities ready to treat sunstroke patients.

The Special Relief Commissioner’s office had on Saturday asked the Sports department to restrict outdoor sports activities from 11 am to 3 pm as a precautionary measure.

Earlier, the Labour department had put restrictions on workers engaged in labour-intensive work between 11 am and 3 pm.

The Khurda district administration also reduced school timings to 6.30 am to 10.30 am.