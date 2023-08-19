Live
- Union Minister Kishan Reddy strongly condemned the lathi charge on farmers in the Nirmal district
- Indian jr women’s hockey team goes down against Germany 1-3 in 4-Nations Tournament
- Shooting World C'ship: Mehuli Ghosh wins bronze and Paris Olympic quota in Women’s 10m Air Rifle
- 8 soldiers killed after Army truck falls into river in Ladakh
- Months ahead of Assembly polls, Congress forms secular alliance in Mizoram
- World Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable, male race walkers disappoint on first day
- Congress suspends MLA Sandeep Jakhar for anti party activities
- ChatGPT is politically biased, finds study
- Film Star Ramcharan launches BRS MP's book “Wings of Passion”
- Rajiv Gandhi's Reforms to Strengthen the Panchayati Raj are Unforgettable: Minister H K Patil
Just In
8 soldiers killed after Army truck falls into river in Ladakh
Highlights
At least eight army soldiers were killed while two others were injured in a road accident in the Ladakh region on Saturday.
At least eight army soldiers were killed while two others were injured in a road accident in the Ladakh region on Saturday.
The accident reportedly took place at Kiyari in Nyoma area, 150 km from Leh, late on Saturday afternoon when an Army truck, carrying 10 soldiers, skidded off the road and fell into a river, officials said.
“Eight soldiers died in the accident while two others were injured. A relief and rescue operation was launched immediately after receiving the news about the accident”, officials said.
The soldiers were going from Karu Garrison to Kiyari when the accident took place.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS