80 pc work for Rath Yatra completed

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Monday said about 80 per cent of the work for smooth organisation of annual Rath Yatra in Puri is complete. The Rath Yatra of the Lord Jagannath will be held on June 27.

The second coordination meeting to discuss the preparations for the famous chariot festival was held in Puri under the chairmanship of Harichandan during the day. Lakhs of devotees gather in the seaside town every year on the occasion.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Harichandan said about 80 per cent of the work for the festival has been completed, while the remaining job will come to an end before the Rath Yatra. With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, this year’s Rath Yatra will be completed smoothly with the cooperation of all, the Law Minister asserted.

The administration of Lord Jagannath’s temple in Puri functions under the Law department of the State government. Asked about the measures taken in view of the spread of Covid-19, Harichandan said neither the Centre nor the State Health department has any advisory for it. “However, we will take all precautionary measures as per the advice of the Health department,” he added. Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, who also attended the meeting, said that 300 doctors will be deployed in Puri for the festival. A temporary burn unit and ICU have been set up in the pilgrim city, he said.

Besides, 15 permanent 15 ICU beds will also be opened in Puri before Rath Yatra, Mahaling said. During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on the accommodation, facilities, security, traffic management, sanitation, power supply and organised ‘darshan’ for the devotees, as well as the timely completion of rituals and ceremonies. Several other ministers also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Puri Police have made adequate security arrangements for the upcoming Snana Yatra or bathing ritual of the holy triad, Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, in Puri, which will be held on June 11. Lakhs of devotees are expected to have the ‘darshan’ of the deities on the occasion of Snana Yatra.