A Brutal Attack On Manipur Residents Shakes The Community

In the heart-wrenching incident that unfolded on a dimly lit street in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony, two men and two women hailing from Manipur found themselves brutally assaulted by a group comprising eight to nine individuals. The distressing episode, which occurred on a fateful Thursday night, was inadvertently captured by a bystander from a balcony across the street, the shocking video subsequently making its rounds on various social media platforms.



The severity of the assault prompted the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) against the unidentified assailants on the subsequent Friday night, as confirmed by a police officer from Sunlight Colony. The FIR, reviewed by NDTV, outlines charges of sexual assault among others.



The gravity of the situation becomes even more apparent as the complainant, visibly injured and accompanied by his family, addressed the media outside the Sunlight Colony police station. He detailed the harrowing encounter, recounting how he, his wife, sister, and a family friend were attacked while assisting strangers stranded due to a purportedly dead mobile battery.



As the group sought help in booking a cab to Munirka in south Delhi, the situation took a dark turn. The individual seeking assistance began making inappropriate comments directed at the complainant's wife and sister. Upon objection, the situation escalated rapidly as the instigator summoned a sizable group of friends, resulting in a violent onslaught.



The mobile footage vividly depicts the gruesome scene, capturing the victims— a man, his wife, his sister, and their family friend— subjected to punches, kicks, and being dragged along the narrow street by the assailants. The FIR, meticulously aligned with both the mobile video and CCTV footage, provides a chilling account of the horrifying incident.



The man, sporting a black eye and swollen cheeks, emphasized the unprovoked aggression that ensued after their objection to the lewd comments. His wife, visibly shaken and nursing injuries, recounted the ordeal, describing how the assailants pulled her hair, kicked her to the ground, and attempted to drag her, leaving her fearing for her life.



The police, responding promptly to the distressing situation, transported the injured man to a hospital, where medical professionals documented abrasions on the knees, redness, and swelling in the eyes, along with swelling on the forehead— clear indicators of a severe assault.



In a commitment to justice, the police assured that efforts are underway to apprehend all involved parties, starting with the identification and pursuit of the two individuals clearly visible in the CCTV footage. The community now awaits a swift and comprehensive resolution to this shocking act of violence, underscoring the imperative need for collective vigilance and intervention against such heinous crimes.

