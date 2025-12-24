A great interaction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and his wife Himani Mor at Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi on Tuesday, in what he described as a warm and engaging interaction. Modi said the discussion covered a range of topics, with sport naturally forming a central part of the conversation. In recognition of his exceptional contribution to Indian sport, Neeraj Chopra was conferred the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army earlier this year.