A visionary leader who transformed nation’s economy

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh was a visionary leader who is credited with bringing trans-formations to the country's economy when it was passing through a rough phase.

The political journey of Dr Singh began in 1971 when he was appointed as an Economic Advisor in the Ministry of Commerce. He later acquired pivotal roles like Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) and Secretary in the Ministry of Finance.

It was his tenure as Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996 that marked a crucial turning point for India's economy.

During this period, India faced an economic crisis, and Singh's bold reforms helped transform the coun-try's economic path. He implemented crucial liberalisation measures, devalued the rupee, reduced tax burdens, and attracted foreign investment, stabilising India’s economy and setting the stage for future growth.

After Congress' victory in the Lok Sabha elections in 2004, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi appointed Singh as the Prime Minister. India experienced significant economic growth under Singh’s leadership thereafter.

His regime was focused on inclusive growth, poverty alleviation, and development in various sectors such as education, food security, and employment. His policies paved the way for economic expansion, lifting millions out of poverty.

Dr. Singh was elected again in 2009. However, his second term was full of turmoil, as it was marred by challenges such as inflation, corruption scandals, and criticisms surrounding administrative inefficiencies. Despite these controversies, his government continued to make significant strides in economic and so-cial policy, say observers.

Dr. Singh's tenure as Prime Minister was marked by several landmark reforms and initiatives.

His government passed legislation guaranteeing food, education, employment, and information rights for citizens. His leadership also solidified India's role as a prominent player in the global economy, with reforms that helped the country navigate a rapid phase of growth.

Singh was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, in 1987, recog-nising his contributions to economic policymaking.