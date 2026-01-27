Modi: EU leaders at R-Day signal stronger India–EU ties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the presence of leaders of the European Union at the Republic Day celebrations underscores the growing strength of the India-EU partnership and the commitment to shared values.

"India is privileged to host European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during our Republic Day celebrations," Modi said in a post on X. "Their presence underscores the growing strength of the India-European Union partnership and our commitment to shared values," he said. The prime minister said the visit of the EU leaders will add momentum to the deepening engagement and cooperation between India and Europe across diverse sectors. PTI SKU

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised India during Republic Day celebrations, calling it vital for global stability and prosperity. Her remarks came ahead of a major India-EU trade deal, dubbed the “mother of all deals.” She will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi as both sides move toward concluding negotiations and finalising a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Notably, the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and von der Leyen were the chief guests at the Republic Day celebrations. The EU Commission President called it a lifetime opportunity to attend the mega celebrations as a chief guest.

“It is the honour of a lifetime to be Chief Guests at the Republic Day celebrations,” she stated.

“A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure. And we all benefit,” she added.