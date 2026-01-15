AAP claims 4.5 cr names removed from UP voter list

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday claimed that over 4.5 crore names have been removed from Uttar Pradesh’s voter list in a month, as it alleged that the electoral rolls have been manipulated and demanded the Supreme Court order a probe into the matter. Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accused the state government and Election Commission officials of orchestrating “the largest electoral fraud in UP’s history under the name of SIR”. The state’s voter count dropped from 17 crore in December 2025 to 12.55 crore after the “so-called thorough revision,” effectively making over 4.5 crore voters disappear, he claimed. “This is a direct attack on democracy and the Constitution.” The draft electoral roll for Uttar Pradesh was published on January 6, with 12.55 crore voters making it to the list and the names of 2.89 crore deleted, according to official data.

Addressing a press conference at AAP’s Lucknow headquarters, Singh alleged that Uttar Pradesh government staffers initially prepared separate voter lists for gram panchayat, block development council, zila panchayat, and local body elections, which recorded 17 crore voters.