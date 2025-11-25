AAP slams BJP for keeping liquor shops open on Chhath

New Delhi: Political sparring over Chhath Puja has continued even after the festival ended, with the ruling BJP and Opposition AAP trading accusations about the administration’s decisions during the celebrations. While the BJP has praised itself for making what it describes as strong arrangements for Chhath in Delhi, AAP leaders have countered by alleging discrepancies and questioning the government’s claims.

AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bhardwaj criticised the decision to keep liquor shops open on the day of Chhath as well as on Martyrs’ Day, calling it a disregard for the sentiments of Sanatan followers and Purvanchali communities. He accused the BJP-led Delhi government and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta of failing to uphold the standards they had demanded while in opposition. Bhardwaj pointed out that during the Arvind Kejriwal administration, when the BJP was in the opposition, the party frequently insisted on the closure of liquor shops during major religious occasions. He questioned why, now that the BJP is in power, liquor outlets remained operational on auspicious days.