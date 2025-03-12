Absconding dealer gets 15-yr jail term for ‘supplying arms’ to maoists

New Delhi: A special court in Ranchi has awarded 15 years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) to an absconding arms dealer for allegedly supplying weapons to the proscribed CPI (Maoist) in Jharkhand, officials said Tuesday.

The NIA special court passed the order against one Mantu Sharma from Aurangabad, Bihar, who was found guilty of various charges in the case. “As per NIA investigations, Mantu Sharma was involved in selling illegal arms and ammunition to members of CPI (Maoist)...NIA is continuing with its efforts to nab him,” a statement from the agency said.

The NIA took over the investigation four months after Jharkhand Police, which busted a CPI (Maoist) module during a raid at Silodar forest area in the state in August, 2012. “The police had arrested one Prafulla Kumar Malakar, member of the arms and ammunition supply unit of the banned terror outfit, CPI (Maoist).