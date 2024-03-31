Action against corrupt will not stop: PM Modi

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that action against the corrupt will not stop at any cost.

“These elections are not just elections – they are a war against the corrupt. You have to decide whether you want corruption to end or not. Those who have come together in Delhi today think I will be afraid but my family is my country and nothing can deter me,” PM Modi said.

Addressing a rally called the ‘Chaudhary Charan Singh Gaurav Samaroh’ in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh the Prime Minister said that the upcoming election is about ‘Family First versus Nation First’ and the people have to decide whether they wanted ‘kanwar yatras’ or curfew.

Hitting out at INDIA bloc members, he said: “Modi bhrashtracharion ke aage jhukega nahi (Modi will not bow in front of corrupt). Some big corrupt people are behind bars for carrying out corruption. You have only seen a trailer of development till now. We have to take the country much forward. India's credibility is at a new height, the whole world is looking at India with confidence.”

“I had said this from the ramparts of Red Fort that this is the right time. India's time has come. Today, modern infrastructure is being built rapidly in India. Today, India is making unprecedented investments in building infrastructure. Today, new opportunities are being created for the youth in every sector. Today, the women power of the country is coming forward with new resolutions. "

The Prime Minister said that in the last 10 years, many seemingly impossible milestones have been achieved.

“A grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya seemed impossible, but it is now a reality and lakhs of people visit it every day. This time, a grand Holi celebration took place in Awadh and Ram Lalla also played Holi."

He further said that he has a special relationship with Meerut and started his election campaign for the 2014 and 2019 (Lok Sabha) polls from Meerut only.

“And now, the first rally for the 2024 elections is also being organised in Meerut. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections is not an election to elect the government, but to make a 'Viksit Bharat'."

He said that the government is getting ready for its third term and is creating a roadmap for the next five years.

“We are working on the big decisions which we will take in the first 100 days of our next term. The momentum of development created in the last 10 years, will move ahead with more speed.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that it is our fortune that Prime Minister Modi chose Meerut to start the election campaign.

“We all know that the way he (PM Modi) has shown a new India in the last 10 years, he has also presented a new Uttar Pradesh of new India before us by removing the hurdles in the path of development in the state,” the Chief Minister said.

Addressing the rally, RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary said that on Saturday he accepted the Bharat Ratna award on behalf of my grandfather (Chaudhary Charan Singh) from the President.

“The true recipients of the respect that came with the award are the farmers, youth, soldiers, and social workers of our country. After the Bharat Ratna award ceremony, the first event PM Narendra Modi attended is here in Meerut,” he said.

The rally was attended by NDA allies including Apna Dal (S) leader Anupriya Patel, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party President Om Prakash Rajbhar, and the Nishad Party President Sanjay Nishad.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was also present on the occasion.