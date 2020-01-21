Actor Soni Razdan Kicks Up Row With Controversial Tweet On Afzal Guru

Bollywood Actor Soni Razdan kicked up a row by posting a tweet in which she implied that the terrorist executed for his role in the attack on Parliament, Afzal Guru was made a scapegoat. Razdan, who is the mother of popular actor Alia Bhatt, took to Twitter later to clarify that she did not mean that he was innocent, but that his allegations against the rogue DSP of Jammu and Kashmir police, Davinder Singh, should have been taken seriously.

Referring to the terrorist Afzal Guru, Soni Razdan's second tweet clarified that "No one is saying he is innocent. But if he was tortured and then ordered by his torturer to do what he did isn't that what needed to be fully investigated? Why did no one take his allegations about Devinder Singh seriously. That's the travesty."





Soni Razdan appeared to get into damage control mode after her previous tweet kicked up a storm. Her stand came in for widespread criticism.

Earlier she tweeted to say that it is a travesty of justice. "Who is going to bring back a man from the dead if he is innocent?", her tweet questioned. She added that there should be an inquiry into why Afzal Guru was made the scapegoat.





Her comments stirred outrage among many, including filmmaker Ashoke Pandit and BJP MP Kirit Somaiya. Pandit slammed Razdan saying she seemed to back terrorists over the judiciary. The Bollywood actor belittled the parliament and the justice system with her comments, he added.