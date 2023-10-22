Advocate Accuses MP Mahua Moitra Of Using Pet To Block CBI Entry

Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, whom Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra has referred to as a 'jilted ex,' has made an intriguing claim regarding their pet dog, Henry. Dehadrai alleges that Henry was intentionally confined inside Mahua Moitra's residence with the ulterior motive of preventing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from entering. According to Dehadrai, Henry, a large and gentle Rottweiler, possesses a strong protective instinct. He expresses deep concern for the safety of the dog and raises accusations against Moitra, alleging that she took bribes in exchange for posing questions against the Adani Group in Parliament. This cash-for-question controversy, which Moitra vehemently denies, has escalated into a significant political issue, with Dehadrai now accusing Moitra of kidnapping their dog, Henry.

Both Mahua Moitra and Jai Anant Dehadrai offer contrasting accounts of the events that unfolded regarding their pet dog following their separation. Moitra reportedly filed multiple police complaints against Dehadrai, including allegations of criminal trespass, theft, sending vulgar messages, and abuse. She claimed that Dehadrai had stolen Henry, but the dog was eventually returned.

Dehadrai asserts that he had purchased Henry in January 2021 and had been the primary caregiver for the dog since it was just 40 days old. In his complaint addressed to the Delhi Police commissioner, Dehadrai alleges that Moitra deliberately concealed and took Henry away from him since October 10, 2023, with the aim of harassing and coercing him, following his CBI complaint filed against her on October 14, 2023. Dehadrai further claims that Moitra's lawyer attempted to pressure him into retracting his CBI complaint in exchange for the return of Henry, a proposition that he vehemently rejected.

The dispute has added a unique layer to the ongoing controversy involving cash-for-questions, with Moitra maintaining her stance and Dehadrai introducing accusations related to the pet dog, Henry.

In response to the situation, Mahua Moitra, who was in her West Bengal constituency, received a message about an impending CBI raid. She publicly invited the CBI to her home, humorously suggesting they count her pairs of shoes. However, she requested that the CBI first initiate an FIR regarding the alleged embezzlement of ₹13,000 crore in coal funds by the Adani Group. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, involved in this political exchange, filed a complaint with the Lokpal, emphasizing the need for a formal investigation into the allegations against Mahua Moitra, stating that the Lokpal is responsible for probing corruption among MPs and Ministers, and the CBI serves as its medium for investigation.