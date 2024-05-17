Live
Heavy Rains Expected Hyderabad Today, People Advised to be vigilant
Highlights
The Meteorological Center of Hyderabad has issued a warning stating that there will be light to heavy rains in many districts on Friday due to the influence of North and South troughs.
According to the forecast, there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall in Ranga Reddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Karimnagar, Rajanna Siricilla districts, as well as in Hyderabad from 4 pm to 8 pm today.
Warnings have already been issued to many districts, and the Meteorological Department has advised people to avoid venturing out during thunderstorms as lightning is likely to occur.
It is recommended that residents stay indoors and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during the expected heavy rainfall.
