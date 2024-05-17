  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Van overturned Four pilgrims injured

Van overturned Four pilgrims injured
x
Highlights

Four pilgrims from Tamilnadu were a injured when a Mahindra van over turned in a in old ghat road while they devotees returning after Darshan on Friday.

Tirumala: Four pilgrims from Tamilnadu were a injured when a Mahindra van over turned in a in old ghat road while they devotees returning after Darshan on Friday.

According to the police the mishap occurred the driver lost control resulting in the van over turned near Vinayaka Swamy Temple just a kilometre from the aliperi. The injured were admitted in S. V Ruia Hospital.










Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X