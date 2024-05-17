Live
Just In
Van overturned Four pilgrims injured
Highlights
Four pilgrims from Tamilnadu were a injured when a Mahindra van over turned in a in old ghat road while they devotees returning after Darshan on Friday.
According to the police the mishap occurred the driver lost control resulting in the van over turned near Vinayaka Swamy Temple just a kilometre from the aliperi. The injured were admitted in S. V Ruia Hospital.
