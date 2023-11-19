Ahmedabad to host Global Fisheries Conference 2023 from Nov 21

Ahmedabad: Ahmedabad will host global assembly of fisheries experts, policymakers, and diplomats at the Global Fisheries Conference India 2023.

The event is scheduled for November 21 and 22 which will coincide with World Fisheries celebrations.

It will be organised by India's Department of Fisheries, under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. The conference will focus on fostering international partnerships, highlighting innovations, and promoting startups for a sustainable future in fisheries.

More than ten countries have confirmed their participation including France, Norway, Australia, Russia, Brazil, Greece, Spain, New Zealand, and Zimbabwe. Over 50 foreign diplomats will virtually join the conference.

Asian Development Bank (ADB), the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN (FAO), and the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) will be among the attendees.

The conference will be inaugurated by Fisheries Minister Parshottam Rupala and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The event will offers platform to over 210 national and international exhibitors, including startups, fisheries associations, and processing industries, to showcase their products, success stories, and innovative solutions.