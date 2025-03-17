AIADMK’s no-confidence motion against TN Speaker fails

Chennai: The no-confidence motion moved by the AIADMK against Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu was defeated on Monday.

The motion, introduced by AIADMK Deputy Floor Leader R.B. Udhayakumar under Assembly Rule 68, accused the Speaker of being biased and acting like a worker of the ruling DMK.

The AIADMK argued that Appavu’s conduct in the Assembly was not impartial and called for his removal.

As the motion targeted him, Speaker Appavu handed over the proceedings to Deputy Speaker K. Pitchandi.

During the debate, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin strongly defended the Speaker, stating that Appavu had always acted impartially and that the resolution itself was baseless.

Following the debate, the Deputy Speaker called for a voice vote, but AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) demanded a division. The House was then divided into six sections for counting. Ultimately, 154 members opposed the motion, while 62 supported it, leading to its defeat.

Interestingly, legislators from the faction led by expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam (OPS) also backed the no-confidence motion.

Senior AIADMK leader K.A. Sengottaiyan, known for his differences with EPS, also voted in favour of the resolution. However, three AIADMK legislators, including former Speaker P. Dhanapal, were absent during the vote.

The DMK and its allies, including the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), Tamilaga Vazhurimai Katchi, and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, rejected the motion.

Meanwhile, BJP legislators Vanathi Sreenivasan and Saraswathi were detained by the Chennai Police earlier in the day.

The PMK legislators were also absent from the Assembly during the voting process.

Poovai Jagan Moorthy, leader of Puratchi Bharatham, supported the AIADMK’s resolution.

Before the division vote, the Assembly doors were closed, and once the votes were counted, the motion was officially defeated.

This development follows AIADMK’s walkout from the Assembly on March 13 during the presentation of the state budget for 2025-26.

EPS had demanded the resignation of the DMK government, citing moral responsibility over the alleged liquor scam in the state. The BJP also boycotted the session. With the failure of the no-confidence motion, Speaker M. Appavu remains in his position, further strengthening the DMK’s hold in the Assembly.