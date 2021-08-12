  • Menu
Air Force has fired the employees who refused to get Corona vaccine

  • An employee was fired by the Air Force for refusing to get the corona vaccine.
  • Getting vaccinated was included in the Terms of Service.

New Delhi: An employee was fired by the Air Force for refusing to get the corona vaccine. Getting vaccinated was included in the Terms of Service.

Additional Solicitor General Devang Vyas gave this information in his reply submitted in the High Court on Wednesday on the petition of Yogendra Kumar, an Air Force employee.

He told the division bench of Justice AJ Desai and Justice AP Thaker that, 9 employees across India have refused to be vaccinated and all of them have been issued show cause notices.

