AIR INDIA CRASH: Black box decoding underway

New Delhi: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has begun analyzing the black box data recovered from the crash site of Air India Flight AI171, which crashed moments after takeoff from Ahmedabad on June 12, the government said on Thursday.

The AAIB, which is the designated authority for such investigations, is currently conducting the investigation into the crash, the government assured. On Thursday, the government stated that the devices (CVR and FDR) were secured under round-the-clock police protection and CCTV surveillance before being airlifted to Delhi by Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft on June 24.

“...the black boxes were brought from Ahmedabad to Delhi by IAF aircraft with full security on 24 June 2025. The front black box arrived at the AAIB lab in Delhi with the Director General (DG) of AAIB at 1400 hrs on 24 June 2025," it stated. "The rear black box was brought by a second AAIB team and reached the AAIB lab in Delhi at 1715 hrs on 24 June," it added.