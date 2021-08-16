  • Menu
Air India diverted Chicago-Delhi flight to avoid Afghan airspace

New Delhi : Amid the Taliban crisis in Afghanistan, Air India on Monday diverted its Chicago-Delhi flight to Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).Air India said that it took such a decision to avoid entering Afghanistan's airspace.According to the latest information, now the plane has landed in Sharjah.

Earlier, Kabul airport officials had said that Afghanistan's airspace was not under control.Officials said the Chicago-Delhi flight will land in Sharjah to refuel the plane.After this the flight will leave for Delhi and it will not use Afghan airspace.

