Ajit Pawar not complying with court's direction on ‘clock’ symbol: Sharad Pawar tells SC

New Delhi: The Sharad Pawar faction has moved the Supreme Court alleging non-compliance of an apex court interim direction which had required Ajit Pawar's side to make newspaper publications stating that the allocation of the “clock” symbol is sub-judice.

In an order passed on March 19, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and K.V. Viswanathan had asked the Ajit Pawar-led party – which has been recognised by the Election Commission as the “real” NCP – to issue a public notice in English, Marathi, and Hindi editions, stating that the usage of the 'clock' symbol reserved for NCP is subject to the final outcome of proceedings pending before the Supreme Court.

“Such a declaration shall be incorporated in every pamphlet, advertisement, audio, or video clips to be issued on behalf of the respondents (Ajit Pawar-led party),” the Bench had ordered.

On Wednesday, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for veteran leader Sharad Pawar, mentioned the issue of non-compliance by the Ajit Pawar faction.

Singhvi told Justice Kant-led Bench that the Ajit Pawar-led party did not publish the disclaimer in any newspaper in terms of the court’s direction but has moved an application seeking relaxation of the March 19 order.

Objecting to the filing of such an application, he said: “This (March 19 order) cannot be changed, we are in the middle of hot period of elections.”

Posting the matter for hearing tomorrow, Justice Kant observed that no party could misconstrue the apex court’s order and asked Ajit Pawar’s counsel to obtain instructions in the matter.