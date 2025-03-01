All political parties must join hands to tackle drug menace: Punjab minister

Chandigarh: Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora on Saturday gave a clarion call to all political parties, social and religious organisations and NGOs to join hands with the government to form a united front and make the state a drug-free state.

Arora’s assertion comes after the state launched a statewide operation against drugs, conducting raids at 750 locations. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann this week set a deadline of three months to make the state drug-free.

Arora, state president of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), told the media here after the high-level meeting of the five-member Cabinet Sub-Committee to combat the drug menace that it “is a collective responsibility of 3 crore residents of Punjab. We must stand united and fight this menace with all our might.”

He said the government and police alone cannot extricate Punjab from the deep swamp created by previous governments. Arora expressed confidence that by working together, Punjab can overcome this challenge and create a healthier and vibrant Punjab, as envisioned by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Mann.

He said the government has made a comprehensive 360-degree action plan to completely eradicate the drug menace from the state. This plan also includes prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation measures to help victims return to mainstream life. Where police authorities are dealing drug traffickers with iron hands, they have been directed to treat drug users with empathy and compassion, viewing them as patients in need of help, he said.

He highlighted the impact of drug abuse on individuals, families, and society as a whole, saying, “This is a battle we must win together. We need the collective strength and commitment of every stakeholder to effectively address this complex issue.”

“I assure you that we will not rest until we completely wipe out this menace from the state. It’s a matter of the existence of Punjab… It was deliberately pushed into this swamp by the previous regimes for their personal gains,” Arora said. He also gave a clear and loud message to drug smugglers, warning them to leave the smuggling or leave Punjab or be ready to face the consequences.

While reiterating the commitment of the government to deal with the drug smugglers with iron hands, he also appealed to parents and family members of drug users to take them to government drug de-addiction centres or OOAT clinics for treatment. Minister Arora said the government has made adequate arrangements for proper care of drug victims. He assured them that if they face any difficulties, they can contact local authorities for immediate resolution, and the state government is standing by them to help them out of this situation.