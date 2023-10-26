All promises by PM Modi like women's reservation, caste-based census are 'empty envelopes': Priyanka

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday claimed that the BJP got so much angry with her over her empty envelope remarks that they filed a complaint against her, and said all promises like Women's reservation, OBC caste census, ERCP by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are "empty envelopes" only.

In a post on her WhatsApp channel, Priyanka Gandhi said, "BJP people got so angry at one of my words that they filed a case against me. I had said that I saw on TV - Prime Minister came to Devnarayanji's temple with an envelope. When it was opened, 21 rupees came out."

"From the work they do, it is also seen that Modi ji's envelope is empty. Women's reservation, OBC caste census, ERCP are all empty promises because Modiji's envelope is empty," she said.

Her remarks came a day after the BJP complained to the Election Commission on Wednesday accusing her of "invoking the personal religious devotion of Prime Minister Modi" to make "false claims" during her poll campaign in Rajasthan and urged it to take action against her.

A BJP delegation, including Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Arjun Ram Meghwal and party leaders Anil Baluni and Om Pathak, submitted a complaint to the EC to take appropriate legal action against the Congress general secretary.

The BJP in its submission to the poll panel said Priyanka Gandhi told a public meeting in Dausa on October 20 that she saw it on TV that when an envelope of donation made by the Prime Minister at a temple was opened, it carried only Rs 21. She added that she saw the news and is not aware if the claim is true or not, the BJP's complaint read.

She then went on to launch a political attack on the BJP saying that "envelopes" are shown to public by the party but nothing is found in them after the elections. The BJP included a video of her remarks in its complaint.

Assembly polls for 200 members assembly are scheduled to be held in Rajasthan on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The BJP's complaint to the EC stated, "This statement of Priyanka Gandhi has violated the very basic foundation of free and fair elections by invoking the personal religious devotion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

It also said that she herself is not aware of its veracity.

Her remarks violated the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of People Act, the BJP said in its complaint.

The RP Act speaks against "the publication by a candidate or his agent or by any other person of any statement of fact which is false, and which he either believes to be false or does not believe to be true, in relation to the personal character or conduct of any candidate, or in relation to the candidature, or withdrawal, of any candidate, being a statement reasonably calculated to prejudice the prospects of that candidate's election", the BJP said.

The IPC also considers making a false statement in connection with an election an offence when the intent is to affect the poll's result, it added