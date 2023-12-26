Allegations of police brutality surface in Delhi, minors and woman physically assaulted

New Delhi: Two minors, aged 13 and 15 and a woman were allegedly picked up from a shelter home ‘raain basera’ by the police in New Delhi district and taken to Sansad Marg (Parliament Street) Police Station.

In one of the complaints filed by the victims, it was claimed that they were physically assaulted by the police personnel both in the shelter home near Bangla Sahib Gurdwara and at the Parliament Street Police Station.

The complainants stated that they were thrashed with sticks, slapped on the face, and their hair was pulled during the ordeal.

The entire incident occurred on December 24, as per the complaint copy in possession of the IANS.

The minors, in their complaint, asserted that they could identify all police personnel involved in the incident.

“On December 24, we and our mother, in an inhuman way, were picked up and beaten by police and taken to Sansad Marg Police Station. In a room at the police station we were again subjected to torture and were beaten on the legs with sticks. We were slapped several times on our cheeks and our hair was pulled. My sister can identify all the police personnel involved in the act and they can be identified,” read the complaint by the minors.

One Pooja Sharma, in a separate complaint, accessed by the IANS, accused a female police officer of taking her to a room in the police station and subjecting her to physical assault.

Pooja, in her complaint recounted, "When I asked her about the matter or if there was any complaint, the policewoman got agitated and smashed my face on the table. I sustained injuries on my nose and head, and blood was oozing out. A medico-legal case (MLC) was also made at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital."

However, despite repeated messages to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), there was no response at the time of filing of the news.