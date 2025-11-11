Amit Shah Orders Crackdown After Deadly Red Fort Blast: “Hunt Down Every Culprit”

Home Minister Amit Shah has issued a firm directive to law enforcement agencies, demanding an exhaustive search for all those involved in the Red Fort car explosion that killed 13 people in Delhi. After chairing a high-level review meeting, Shah stated on X (formerly Twitter) that every individual responsible “will face the full wrath of our agencies.”

The blast occurred on Monday evening near the Red Fort or Lal Quila Metro Station, when a Hyundai i20 suddenly exploded at a red light. The cause of the explosion remains unclear, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has now taken over the probe.

Investigators have traced the ownership of the car to Dr. Umar Un Nabi, a Pulwama-based doctor who has been missing since a Faridabad terror module case surfaced last month. The J&K Police have detained six people, including three of Dr. Umar’s relatives, during overnight raids in Pulwama. Authorities believe he may be a key link in the case after his car was found to be used in the Delhi blast.

Following the explosion, security was intensified across the national capital, with additional forces deployed near sensitive installations. The government is also coordinating with intelligence and anti-terror agencies to uncover potential links to previous terror activities.