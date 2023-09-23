Live
- Deaf Cricket Championship to start from Sept 25
- Hindi Diwas celebrated in CUO
- DGP: Police facing unique challenges arising from borderless nature of cybercrimes
- Andhra Pradesh: Bus rams into students in Chilakaluripet, one dead
- Hyderabad: Souring Indo-Canadian ties keep Telugu students on edge
- Naveen had been working for women’s reservation for a long time: Mangaraj
- Pramila Mallik elected unopposed: Odisha Assembly gets first woman Speaker
- How to create multiple personal profiles on Facebook
- Odisha govt presents Rs 28,200 cr supplementary budget
- Get iPhone 15 Series mobiles delivered in 10 minutes at Blinkit; Find details
Just In
Amit Shah to visit Mumbai on Saturday, will deliver lecture at MU
Highlights
Union minister Amit Shah will deliver the Laxmanrao Inamdar Memorial lecture at Mumbai University here on Saturday.
Mumbai : Union minister Amit Shah will deliver the Laxmanrao Inamdar Memorial lecture at Mumbai University here on Saturday.
Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will attend the event, a press release from the Mumbai University said.
The lecture has been organised in association with Sahakar Bharati, a co-operative body founded by Inamdar, who was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS