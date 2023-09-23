  • Menu
Amit Shah to visit Mumbai on Saturday, will deliver lecture at MU

Amit Shah to visit Mumbai on Saturday, will deliver lecture at MU
Union minister Amit Shah will deliver the Laxmanrao Inamdar Memorial lecture at Mumbai University here on Saturday.

Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will attend the event, a press release from the Mumbai University said.

The lecture has been organised in association with Sahakar Bharati, a co-operative body founded by Inamdar, who was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader.

