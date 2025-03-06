AMU Faces Backlash After Denying Permission For Holi Celebration On Campus

Tensions have risen at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) following the administration's decision to deny permission for a formal Holi Milan celebration on campus. The refusal has sparked allegations of religious discrimination against Hindu students, who are now threatening to escalate the matter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi if their request isn't granted.

The controversy began when Akhil Kaushal, a master's student, submitted a formal request on February 25 to Vice Chancellor through the university proctor, Wasim Ali. The letter sought permission to organize a Holi Milan function at the NRSC Club on March 9. According to Kaushal, the proctor later informed them that the administration had decided against approving the event.

In response to the denial, Kaushal claimed to possess audio and video recordings of the discussions with administration officials, threatening to release these on social media if permission remains withheld. "Religious events of other religions are organised at AMU. Hindu students have no objection to them. Then why are Hindu students being stopped from organising Holi Milan Samaroh?" Kaushal questioned, referencing Prime Minister Modi's previous description of AMU as a "mini India."

University Proctor Wasim Ali defended the decision, stating that while students can celebrate Holi on campus or in their hostel rooms as they have done previously, the university doesn't permit special events at designated locations. "Holi can be played, but we cannot give permission for celebrations and special events," Ali clarified.

The decision has drawn criticism from various Hindu organizations, including the All India Karni Sena, which organized a protest march featuring slogans like "AMU's dictatorship won't work." Political figures have also weighed in, with Samajwadi Party leader Ashutosh Verma stating that "no one should be stopped from celebrating festivals," while UP Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh suggested that universities supporting only particular religions should be reconsidered.