Andhra Pradesh: Vizag Steel Plant union leaders meet Chandrababu at Airport

The leaders of Steel Conservation Committee met Telugu Desam Party National President Chandrababu at Visakhapatnam Airport and gave a memorandum for the preservation of Visakhapatnam steel plant. Chandrababu Naidu said that it is the state government's responsibility to protect the plant, however, he said that he will take this issue to Delhi.

The leaders said that the governments are not heeding despite workers have been agitating for the past few years. The committee leaders said that the YCP leaders had made a mistake by saying that they would take the leaders of the labour unions to Delhi, CM Jagan should at least take the leaders of all parties to Delhi to stop the privatisation.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) North Coastal Andhra Districts cluster meeting is being held on Wednesday. TDP National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu, State President Atchennaidu and key leaders attended. It is reported that in this meeting there will be a discussion mainly on the failures and problems of north Coastal Andhra.