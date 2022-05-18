Anil Baijal resigns from the post of Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday has submitted his resignation to the President. According to the information, he has resigned citing personal reasons.

After Najeeb Jung, he became the LG of Delhi. He was appointed as the Lieutenant Governor in December 2016. He often had differences with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding the administration.

Baijal's term ended on 30 December 2021 but he was given an extension in service. He was the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi for five years.