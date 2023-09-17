Live
- Himachal to establish single 'energy trading desk'
- Sonia Gandhi announces Six Guarantees in Telangana public meeting
- Forest Department employee trampled to death by wild elephant in Maharashtra
- BRS leader Kavitha welcomes CWC resolution on women’s quota bill
- Pakistan: Qazi Faez Isa sworn in as new Chief Justice
- Vodafone Idea pays Rs 1701 crore to DoT for spectrum auction instalment
- MP CM Chouhan inaugurates ‘Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Awas Yojana’
- National Motorcycle Drag Racing: Mohammed Arfath emerges fastest; Fazil, Shaik emerge on top
- Asia Cup: Mohammed Siraj stars with deadly six-fer as India bowl out Sri Lanka for paltry 50
- Delhi L-G visits Dwarka to check development related works
Just In
Another election jumla': Cong slams Modi over PM Vishwakarma Yojana
Hyderabad: The Congress on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the launch of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, alleging that he is "offering...
Hyderabad: The Congress on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the launch of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, alleging that he is "offering yet another election jumla (gimmick)" but continues to be "selectively silent" on the issue of caste census. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the people "won't be fooled again" and it is time for "Prime Minister Modi's retirement".
Earlier on Sunday, Modi launched the Rs 13,000-crore PM Vishwakarma Yojana for traditional artisans and craftsmen, and inaugurated the Rs 5,400-crore first phase of the state-of-the-art India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) -- 'Yashobhoomi' -- at Dwarka in Delhi. "Today I dedicate Yashobhoomi to every labourer, every Vishwakarma of the nation," Modi said. In a post on X, Ramesh said, "Demonetisation and a flawed GST followed by a sudden lockdown during COVID-19 have been the biggest destroyers of micro and small enterprises in India."
He said a majority of these small businesses are run by people who work with their hands — textiles, leather, metalwork, woodwork and other craftwork. A lot of those affected by the Modi government's policies met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and he continues to engage with them, listening to their pain and anguish, he said. "After ruining them, the prime minister has belatedly woken up to their large-scale dissatisfaction and is offering yet another election jumla in the form of the Vishwakarma Yojana.
But he continues to be selectively silent on the issue of caste census," Ramesh said. Modi is also not putting the brakes on his "close friend" Gautam Adani's complete takeover of the one-billion dollar economy of Dharavi in Mumbai that is run by hardworking people from every corner of India, the Congress general secretary alleged. "The public will not be fooled again. It is time for the prime minister to retire," he said.