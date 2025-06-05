Live
Another YouTuber held for spying
Highlights
Punjab’s Jasbir Singh has close links with Jyoti
New Delhi: In a shocking revelation, the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) in Mohali has exposed a critical espionage network linked to Jasbir Singh, a resident of Village Mahlan in Rupnagar, Punjab.
Singh, who runs a YouTube channel called "Jaan Mahal," has been found to be associated with PIO Shakir alias Jutt Randhawa, a key figure in a terror-backed espionage network.
Officials said the investigations have revealed that Singh maintained close contact with Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was recently arrested for spying. Furthermore, he was also in touch with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a Pakistani national and expelled Pak High Commission official.
