Another YouTuber held for spying

New Delhi: In a shocking revelation, the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) in Mohali has exposed a critical espionage network linked to Jasbir Singh, a resident of Village Mahlan in Rupnagar, Punjab.

Singh, who runs a YouTube channel called "Jaan Mahal," has been found to be associated with PIO Shakir alias Jutt Randhawa, a key figure in a terror-backed espionage network.

Officials said the investigations have revealed that Singh maintained close contact with Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was recently arrested for spying. Furthermore, he was also in touch with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a Pakistani national and expelled Pak High Commission official.