Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting

The nationwide protest over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is gaining momentum. The protests have now spread to Braj region after recent violence and attacks on students in Aligarh and Mau. A huge anti-CAA protest was organised by Agra-based Sarvdaleey Muslim Action Committee in Mathura.

So far, the Mathura Police has arrested 38 protesters for violating Section 144 and 151 CrPC after they held a large protest against CAA despite prohibitory orders. The protesters tried to organize a march near the statue of BR Ambedkar. with slogans against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Of the arrested, Mathura SSP Shalabh Mathur said Mathura Sarvdaleey Muslim Action Committee District President and Secretary are included. Both of them are still in custody while the other thirty six have been released on personal bonds.

Police arrested five students in Agra after they tried to hold a demonstration against the CAA inside the BR Ambedkar University campus. The situation, however, has remained peaceful apart from small demonstrations by students inside the university.

District Magistrate NG Ravi Kumar and SSP Bablu Kumar visited the university after the demonstration and instructed the force to ensure that these protests do not spread to the rest of the city. The city has been divided into four sectors watched by a single control room established in the District Collectorate.

Meanwhile in Jamia - Delhi, around 200 teachers carried placards reading "I stand with Jamia", "I am against CAA" and messages expressing gratitude to all supporting universities. The marchers also carried a large map of India showing sites of campus protests across the country.

Peaceful protests are being organised every day in various parts of the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act.