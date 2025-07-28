Anurag Thakur’s explosive jibe: Rahul now ‘Leader of Opposing Bharat’, Congress is ‘Islamabad National Congress’

BJP MP Anurag Thakur launched a blistering offensive against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha on Monday, accusing him of repeatedly targeting India, the armed forces, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thakur dubbed Gandhi the “Leader of Opposing Bharat” - a jab at what he called Gandhi’s relentless criticism of the country and its institutions.

“The leader you speak of - the people of India have twice denied him enough votes to even become Leader of the Opposition. And now, having briefly held that post, he’s transformed from LoP to LoB - Leader of Opposing Bharat,” Thakur remarked.

Taking the rhetoric further, the BJP MP accused Gandhi of echoing anti-India sentiments.

“Rahul Gandhi has become the poster boy for Pakistan’s propaganda. Congress leaders seem to be competing to outdo each other in sounding like spokespeople for Islamabad,” he said.

Thakur didn’t hold back, coining provocative terms to describe the Congress.

“Today’s Congress isn't the Indian National Congress - it’s more like the Islamabad National Congress. Their remarks sound like recycled scripts from Pakistan’s narrative machine,” he charged.

Citing Rahul Gandhi’s alleged response to Operation Sindoor - India’s retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack - Thakur claimed Gandhi showed little concern for India’s military success.

“He was more curious about how many Indian jets were lost than how many terrorists were neutralised. That says it all,” he said.

The BJP leader also invoked past instances of alleged disrespect towards the armed forces.

“This is the same party that called the Army Chief a ‘sadak ka gunda’. And now, during Operation Sindoor, they’ve been busy spreading hate-filled cartoons mocking our forces and the Prime Minister,” Thakur alleged.

Calling the party a “Rahul-Occupied Congress”, he said it would be remembered for “betrayal and deceit” during a critical moment of national security. He also accused the Opposition of ignoring the brutal details of the Pahalgam attack.

“Not once did they mention that the terrorists identified the religion of the tourists before murdering them in cold blood,” he said.

Thakur further highlighted the impact of Operation Sindoor, asserting that the Indian armed forces inflicted heavy damage on Pakistan’s military infrastructure.

“Ask Pakistan how devastating our response was - Rahim Khan Airbase is still non-functional, two months later,” he told the House.

Thakur declared: “Ab Bharat dossier nahi, dose dega” - India will no longer issue dossiers; it will deliver decisive blows.