Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) Pushes R&D Frontiers with Industry and Start-up Focus

New Delhi: The Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), established under the Anusandhan National Research Foundation Act of 2023, aims to transform India's innovation ecosystem by providing strategic direction across various scientific fields.

In response to a question raised in the Rajya Sabha by Dr. K. Laxman, Narayana Koragappa, and Kesridevsinh Jhala, the Ministry of Science and Technology outlined the organisation’s multifaceted vision and ongoing initiatives. Key objectives of the ANRF include fostering high-impact research in areas such as natural sciences, engineering, health, agriculture, and tech-enabled humanities. Furthermore, the foundation aims to strengthen connections among academia, industry, and policy to promote innovation and entrepreneurship.

The Minister highlighted the government's support for private sector involvement in research and development, particularly through the MAHA-EV Mission, which is one of ANRF's flagship initiatives. This mission is designed to promote electric vehicle mobility, requiring a 10% industry contribution for each project and actively engaging start-ups and public sector units (PSUs).

Furthermore, the newly approved Research Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme, with a budget of Rs 1 lakh crore, aims to provide long-term, low-interest financing to encourage private sector-led innovation. This initiative will benefit start-ups and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in emerging sectors by providing growth and risk capital to enhance competitiveness and technological adoption.

Under the Advanced Research Grant (ARG) program, scientists are invited to propose AI-based projects in physics, chemistry, and biology. These proposals will undergo ANRF’s rigorous review process, potentially leading to significant scientific breakthroughs using artificial intelligence.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dr. Jitendra Singh reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting cutting-edge research and fostering inclusive growth through strategic funding and enabling mechanisms.