Apex Council meeting: AP, Telangana has come to consensus over water sharing, says Union Minister

Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the water disputes between the two states were fully discussed and a consensus was reached on many issues. Speaking at a press conference after the Apex Council meeting on Tuesday, Shekhawat clarified that the Apex Council has the power to give permission for any projects to be built on the Krishna and Godavari rivers.

"There was a discussion on notifying the scope of Krishna and Godavari river boards. These have not been notified due to disputes for six years. We are notifying these today with the consensus of the CMs of the two states. The CMs of the two states have agreed to submit DPRs on new projects related to the Krishna and Godavari rivers, "Shekhawat said.

He said proposals for new projects were discussed only after the DPRs were submitted to the Krishna and Godavari river boards in advance. He said a comprehensive plan for the distribution of Krishna and Godavari water had been discussed and the two states had agreed to move the Krishna River Board from Hyderabad to Andhra Pradesh. KCR has agreed to withdraw the petition filed in the Supreme Court on the water distribution dispute. Meanwhile, Shekhawat said they would then set up a tribunal on the issue.