AQI slips back to 'poor' levels; cold wave persists

New Delhi: As Delhi welcomes the New Year, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 239 at 8 a.m. on Wednesday which falls in the 'poor' category. A layer of fog enveloped the city, reducing visibility amid cold weather conditions.

The national capital experienced a brief improvement in air quality, with levels moving into the "moderate" category following significant rainfall over the weekend.

On New Year’s Day, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8.05 degrees Celsius, with the maxi-mum likely to reach 17.98 degrees Celsius under clear skies, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced via social media platform X on Tuesday that Delhi recorded its highest number of "Good to Moderate" air quality days in 2024, with 209 such days. This achievement, excluding 2020, a year heavily influenced by COVID-related lock-downs, indicates consistent progress in air quality management.In a press release, CAQM credited the achievement to continuous and collaborative efforts by all stakeholders throughout 2024. “The year witnessed a record 209 days with the AQI below 200, fall-ing in the 'Good to Moderate' category. This is the highest since 2020 when strict lockdowns led to reduced anthropogenic activities,” the statement read.

Despite challenging meteorological conditions, Delhi’s average AQI for 2024 ranked the second best in comparison to 2021 and 2022.

A notable factor contributing to this improvement has been a significant reduction in farm fires dur-ing the paddy harvesting season, which traditionally contribute to episodic spikes in pollution levels.

The CAQM emphasised the importance of sustained efforts to maintain and further improve air quality. The record low number of farm fire incidents along with coordinated measures to curb in-dustrial, vehicular, and other emissions, played a pivotal role in this success.