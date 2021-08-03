Army helicopter crash: Both pilots safe

Top
Jammu, Aug 3: Both pilots of the army helicopter that crashed on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district are safe, defence sources said.

Army's aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter that had taken off from Pathankot in Punjab crashed Tuesday morning into the Ranjit Sagar Dam.

"Both the pilots are safe. The weapon system integrated helicopter had taken off from Pathankot and met with an accident during a routine sortie", defence sources said.

The area of the Ranjit Sagar Dam where the crash occurred is in Kathua district of J&K.

A rescue operation is already underway at the crash site, sources added.

