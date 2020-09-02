Army personnel killing in firing by Pakistani troops

Jammu: A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army was killed on Wednesday in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, defence sources said.

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire and opened fire at forward posts in Keri sector, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, the sources said.

The JCO was critically injured in the Pakistani firing and later succumbed to injuries, the sources said, adding Pakistan also suffered casualties in the retaliatory action but the exact details are awaited.

This was the second such incident in the past four days.

On August 30, a JCO was killed in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.