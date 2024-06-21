Arvind Kejriwal gets bail in excise policy case

New Delhi : In a huge relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a court here on Thursday granted him bail in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam. Special Judge Niyay Bindu also declined the Enforcement Directorate's prayer to keep in abeyance the bail order for 48 hours to allow the central agency to appeal against it in a superior court. The judge ordered Kejriwal's release on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.

The court, however, imposed certain conditions on the AAP leader before granting him the relief, including that he will not try to hamper the investigation or influence the witnesses.

The judge also directed Kejriwal to appear before the court whenever required and to cooperate with the investigation. The judge had reserved the order earlier during the day after hearing the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which sought to link Kejriwal to the alleged proceeds of crime and co-accused, and the defence that claimed the prosecution has no evidence to nail the AAP leader.

AAP leader Atishi reacted to the grant of bail to Kejriwal by saying 'Satyamev Jayate" (truth alone triumphs). Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement directorate on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now scrapped excise policy of his government.

"Satyamev Jayate," Delhi minister Atishi posted on X. Feeling vindicated, the Aam Aadmi Party said truth cannot be defeated, only harassed. "Truth can be troubled, not defeated. Rejecting all the objections raised by BJP's ED, the Honorable Court has granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal," the party said in a post on X.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that "truth triumphs"

"Faith in the court - Kejriwal ji gets bail - truth triumphs," said Mann in a post on X.