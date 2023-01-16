Arvind Kejriwal Joined The Protests Against The Delhi LG

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, joined the Aam Aadmi Party's march against Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday and questioned the decision to prevent teachers from receiving training in Finland. This occurs when the Delhi governmentand LG Saxena are at odds over a variety of topics, including teacher preparation.

In a tweet, Vhief Minister Arving Kejrival called LG a 'tyranny.' Along with other party leaders, Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, was spotted walking beside Kejriwal.

All these started when Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, made new accusations against Vinai Saxena on Friday, which escalated the existing dispute between that government and the lieutenant governor of the nation's capital. Even though he had urged the L-G to keep politics out of concerns of governance, Kejriwal accused Saxena of being uncooperative after their meeting.

Meanwhile, Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, brought up the topic of teacher preparation last week. The LG's Office had replied that the Delhi government plan had not been halted to this.