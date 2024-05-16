Live
Arvind Kejriwal Launches Lok Sabha Campaign In Punjab With Mega Roadshow In Amritsar
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal initiates his campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Punjab, commencing with a grand roadshow in Amritsar.
- Joining forces with AAP candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Kejriwal plans to visit the iconic Golden Temple.
Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, is poised to launch his campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Punjab, beginning with a grand roadshow in Amritsar on Thursday, May 16. He is set to lead a procession in support of Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate, and also intends to visit the revered Golden Temple in Amritsar.
Joined by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal had recently participated in a roadshow for the Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on May 12. Additionally, it has been announced by Mann that Kejriwal will pay respects at the Durgiana Mandir in Amritsar during his visit.
Bhagwant Mann expressed confidence in AAP's growing influence, anticipating the party to secure 13 parliamentary seats from Punjab alone, making it a significant player in the central government. He emphasized the party's broader success across various states, which would strengthen Punjab's financial allocations.
As reported by The Indian Express, Kejriwal's elaborate roadshow is scheduled to commence at 6 pm, followed by a visit to the Golden Temple. Amritsar was chosen deliberately by Kejriwal as he, being the AAP national convenor, wanted to prioritize visiting the Golden Temple on his inaugural trip to Punjab following his release from Tihar jail.
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Kejriwal plans to engage in multiple rallies and roadshows across Punjab alongside Bhagwant Mann.
In a notable development, Kejriwal recently participated in joint election campaigns with the Congress, organizing roadshows in support of Congress candidates in Delhi. This collaboration included events in Jahangirpuri and Model Town.
Further plans entail Kejriwal's participation in roadshows endorsing specific Congress candidates in Delhi constituencies such as Chandni Chowk, North West Delhi, and North East Delhi, as confirmed by the Delhi Congress.
Although AAP and Congress have independently contested in Punjab, they are part of the INDIA bloc and have formed an alliance for the elections in Delhi. Under the seat-sharing arrangement in Delhi, AAP is contesting in four constituencies while Congress has fielded candidates in three.