Asaduddin Owaisi to begin 3-day Uttar Pradesh visit with Ayodhya

Lucknow: With the next Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls drawing near, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is looking to increase its political mileage in the BJP-ruled State where it must also contend with the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will begin a three-day visit to UP, starting from Ayodhya district on September 7 at Rudauli, located 50 km from the Ram Janmbhoomi site. From there, he will travel to Sultanpur and Barabanki as well, ending his tour on September 9.



Party's state chief Shaukat Ali said Owaisi will address the 'Shoshit Vanchit Samaj Sammelan' — a meeting with people from OBC, Dalit and minority communities — that is being organised across the State. On his agenda is also a meeting with unit workers in all three districts. However, chatter in the political circles show that all eyes are on Owaisi's Ayodhya stop.

To this, Ali said, "His (Owaisi) visit has nothing to do with mandir-and-masjid (temple and mosque) politics of Ayodhya. He covers two to three districts on every trip. This time he has chosen Faizabad, Sultanpur and Barabanki. We have strong units in all three districts, so he is going to address them."