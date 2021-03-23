Top
Ashok Gehlot urges Centre to remove age limit on Coronavirus vaccine

Highlights

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday appealed to the Central government to make maximum Covid vaccines available so that the second wave of coronavirus can be controlled, adding the age group limit on the vaccines should be removed.

"As Covid-19 cases are surging in India, the Government should focus on vaccination. Public security can be ensured against Covid-19 with maximum vaccination. Hence, age group criteria should be removed and vaccination should be available for all," he said in a tweet.

"Bengaluru doctor Devi Shetty's suggestion that people under the age category of 24-45 years should also be vaccinated sounds apt because these are the people who stay out of their house for professional reasons and hence can become super spreaders. India has a huge capacity to produce vaccines which should be utilised fully," he added.

"I appeal to the Government to make the maximum number of vaccines available so that the second wave of Covid can be checked upon. One more lockdown can prove deadly for the public's livelihood," he added.

