ASI DG visits Dhenkanal temples

Dhenkanal: Archaeological Survey of India Director General Kishore Kumar Basa visited Kapilash temple in Dhenkanal. During his visit to Kapilash, Collector Saroj Kumar Sethi apprised the ASI chief about the sanctum sanctorum of Kapilash temple, Jagamohan and renovation work keeping in view the protection of the ancient temple.

The Collector informed the ASI chief that the Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs 10 crore and later Rs 4.60 crore for Kapilash temple. He urged the ASI to take necessary steps for the conservation of the temple.

Basa interacted with the officials on the existing condition, safety and conservation of the temples. Besides the Collector, SP Gyan Ranjan Mohapatra, ASI Puri circle Superintendent G B Patnaik and Bhubaneswar chief Susant Kumar Kar were present.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had visited Kapilash temple and had urged the ASI to take steps for its protection. It was stated that 240 out of 1,352 steps of the temple were repaired by the ASI. The rest of the steps will be repaired soon. Basa also visited the sanctum sanctorum of Maa Parvati temple which needs renovation. Temple priest Niranjan Mohapatra apprised him about the condition of the shrine.

Later, the ASI chief visited Kapileswar temple in Kamakshayanagar and Anantasayan and Astashambhu temple, Kualo. The ASI had taken over Kapilash temple in 2004.