Assam CM launches grassroots push for BJP for assembly polls

Guwahati: Stepping up preparations for the upcoming elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday launched an aggressive grassroots push under the party’s ‘Booth Vijay Abhiyan’ by directly engaging with residents of Booth Number 32 in the Jalukbari Assembly constituency.

Addressing party workers and residents, Sarma said the campaign marks a decisive phase in the BJP’s election strategy, with a strong emphasis on booth-level mobilisation and direct voter contact.

He described the booth as the foundation of electoral victory and said the BJP was focusing on strengthening its organisational presence at the lowest level. “In view of the upcoming elections, the BJP has launched a campaign today called the ‘Booth Vijay Abhiyan’.

Under this campaign, our workers will go door to door in every booth and hoist the BJP flag in each household,” the Chief Minister said, outlining the party’s outreach plan.

Sarma stressed that the campaign would be conducted with the consent of the people, asserting that the BJP’s approach is rooted in engagement rather than imposition.

“This will be done only with the permission of the family concerned,” he said.

Taking an indirect swipe at the Opposition, Sarma said the BJP’s strength lies in its disciplined cadre and sustained contact with voters, unlike parties that surface only during election season.

He said the ‘Booth Vijay Abhiyan’ would enable workers to highlight the state government’s development initiatives and welfare schemes directly to the electorate.

Senior BJP leaders said the campaign aims to energise the party cadre, counter Opposition narratives and consolidate support across urban, rural and tea garden areas of the state. The initiative is expected to be rolled out simultaneously across Assembly constituencies, with senior leaders personally monitoring booth-level performance.

With political activity intensifying across Assam, the BJP has signalled its intent to fight the elections from the ground up, banking on organisational strength, welfare delivery and leadership outreach.

Sarma’s participation in the campaign in Jalukbari, his home constituency, is being seen as a strategic message to party workers to sharpen booth-level focus and ensure electoral dominance in the state.



