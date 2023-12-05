Assam Rifles And Police Uncover Illegal Weapons Cache In Manipur, Disrupting Smuggling Networks

In an operation carried out on Monday, the Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the police, successfully uncovered a cache of illegal weapons and war-related supplies in the Loiching range of Kangpokpi, Manipur. The seized items included an AK-56 rifle with two magazines, a single-shot barrel rifle, a Chinese grenade, a mortar round, 100 rounds of AK-56 ammunition, and seven fired cases from a single-shot barrel rifle.



The Assam Rifles, actively involved in intelligence-driven operations over the past few months, focused on identifying and dismantling networks involved in illegal weapon smuggling. Through persistent surveillance and coordinated efforts, the force has disrupted these networks, leading to the confiscation of a significant arsenal, as stated in an official statement.

The commitment of the Assam Rifles to maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of the local population was emphasized in the statement. This recent seizure closely follows a reported firing incident in Tengnoupal, Manipur, where Assam Rifles recovered 13 bodies from the area.

The state of Manipur has been grappling with ethnic clashes since May, resulting in over 180 fatalities. These clashes primarily stem from various grievances between the Meitei and Kuki communities. The contentious move to grant Scheduled Tribe status to the Meiteis, subsequently rolled back, has been a focal point of the crisis. Meiteis constitute around 53% of Manipur's population, residing mainly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, make up 40% and predominantly live in the hill districts.