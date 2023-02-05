Assembly elections of MP: AAP to contest in all 230 seats

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest all 230 seats in the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

The party official said that the Aam Aadmi Party will carry forward the Delhi government model and target the BJP and the Congress in Madhya Pradesh.

They accused both parties of indulging in destructive politics. Elections are due in the state later this year. Aam Aadmi Party general secretary Sandeep Pathak said that the party has performed well in the recently held local body elections in Madhya Pradesh and in view of this, it has been decided that the Aam Aadmi Party will contest the assembly elections there and form the next government.